When Is Taylor Swift Releasing New Music? Ed Sheeran Dishes Details!

Kaitlyn Bristowe Says 'Bachelorette' Creator Wouldn't Let Her Do 'DWTS' - Read Twitter Exchange

Is Oprah Winfrey Going to Run For President?

Thu, 02 March 2017 at 11:37 am

Amy Schumer Filmed Her New Netflix Stand-Up Before U.S Election: 'I Had This Thing Hope'

Amy Schumer Filmed Her New Netflix Stand-Up Before U.S Election: 'I Had This Thing Hope'

Amy Schumer: The Leather Special premieres next Tuesday (March 7) on Netflix!

While making an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday (March 1) in New York City, the 35-year-old entertainer revealed that she taped her latest stand-up special before the US presidential election.

“I tapped my special before the election so people will be a little bit like ‘what’s up’, you know? Some people have their minds on the current administration,” Amy joked. “It’s kind of good. I was still feeling some joy and had this thing ‘hope’ in my body.”

Amy also talked about calling it The Leather Special. “Every comic that I love has had some special where they wear leather and later they kind of regret it and look stupid and I was like, ‘I haven’t done that yet’,” Amy added. “I regretted it immediately.”


amy schumer filmed her new netflix stand up before u s election 01
amy schumer filmed her new netflix stand up before u s election 02
amy schumer filmed her new netflix stand up before u s election 03
amy schumer filmed her new netflix stand up before u s election 04

Credit: Lloyd Bishop; Photos: NBC
Posted to: Amy Schumer, Video

