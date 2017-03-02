Amy Schumer Filmed Her New Netflix Stand-Up Before U.S Election: 'I Had This Thing Hope'

Amy Schumer: The Leather Special premieres next Tuesday (March 7) on Netflix!

While making an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday (March 1) in New York City, the 35-year-old entertainer revealed that she taped her latest stand-up special before the US presidential election.

“I tapped my special before the election so people will be a little bit like ‘what’s up’, you know? Some people have their minds on the current administration,” Amy joked. “It’s kind of good. I was still feeling some joy and had this thing ‘hope’ in my body.”

Amy also talked about calling it The Leather Special. “Every comic that I love has had some special where they wear leather and later they kind of regret it and look stupid and I was like, ‘I haven’t done that yet’,” Amy added. “I regretted it immediately.”



Amy Schumer Scraps Planned Talk for Organic Convo About Trolls

Click inside to watch the rest of Amy Schumer’s appearance on Late Night…



Amy Schumer Immediately Regretted Wearing Leather in Her Leather Special



Amy Schumer and Her Family Competed on Family Feud