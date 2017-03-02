Top Stories
Thu, 02 March 2017 at 1:33 pm

Anna Kendrick is the Ex-Maid of Honor in These Exclusive 'Table 19' Stills!

Check out these brand new photos from Anna Kendrick‘s latest film Table 19, given exclusively to JustJared.com.

Here’s the synopsis: Ex-maid of honor Eloise (Kendrick) – having been relieved of her duties after being unceremoniously dumped by the best man via text – decides to hold her head up high and attend her oldest friend’s wedding anyway.

She finds herself seated at the ‘random’ table in the back of the ballroom with a disparate group of strangers, most of whom should have known to just send regrets (but not before sending something nice off the registry).

As everyone’s secrets are revealed, Eloise learns a thing or two from the denizens of Table 19. Friendships – and even a little romance – can happen under the most unlikely circumstances.

The film also stars Craig Robinson, June Squibb, and Lisa Kudrow.

Table 19 hits theaters on March 3.

Check out more exclusive stills below!
Photos: Fox Searchlight
