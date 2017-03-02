Celine Dion Joins Chrissy Teigen & John Legend at the 'Beauty & the Beast' Premiere

Celine Dion stuns in a baby blue gown as she arrives at the Beauty and the Beast premiere on Thursday night (March 2) at the El Captain Theatre in Los Angeles.

The 48-year-old entertainer was joined on the red carpet by fellow musician John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen – who looked pretty in a maroon, fringe dress.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Celine Dion

For the original animated Disney film, Celine and Peabo Bryson performed “Beauty and the Beast” for the film’s soundtrack, while in the latest version, John and Ariana Grande teamed up to remake the hit classic.

Celine also recorded a new song – “How Does a Moment Last Forever” for the new film.

FYI: Celine is wearing a Christian Siriano dress.

10+ pictures inside of the stars arriving at the premiere…