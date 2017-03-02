Top Stories
Katy Perry Breaks Silence on Split from Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry Breaks Silence on Split from Orlando Bloom

The Bachelor's Raven Gates' Ex-Boyfriend Fires Back at Her Claims of Never Having an Orgasm

The Bachelor's Raven Gates' Ex-Boyfriend Fires Back at Her Claims of Never Having an Orgasm

Is There a 'Logan' End-Credits Scene?

Is There a 'Logan' End-Credits Scene?

Is Oprah Winfrey Going to Run For President?

Is Oprah Winfrey Going to Run For President?

Thu, 02 March 2017 at 10:40 pm

Celine Dion Joins Chrissy Teigen & John Legend at the 'Beauty & the Beast' Premiere

Celine Dion Joins Chrissy Teigen & John Legend at the 'Beauty & the Beast' Premiere

Celine Dion stuns in a baby blue gown as she arrives at the Beauty and the Beast premiere on Thursday night (March 2) at the El Captain Theatre in Los Angeles.

The 48-year-old entertainer was joined on the red carpet by fellow musician John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen – who looked pretty in a maroon, fringe dress.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Celine Dion

For the original animated Disney film, Celine and Peabo Bryson performed “Beauty and the Beast” for the film’s soundtrack, while in the latest version, John and Ariana Grande teamed up to remake the hit classic.

Celine also recorded a new song – “How Does a Moment Last Forever” for the new film.

FYI: Celine is wearing a Christian Siriano dress.

10+ pictures inside of the stars arriving at the premiere…
Just Jared on Facebook
celine dion chrissy john at the beauty and the beast premiere 01
celine dion chrissy john at the beauty and the beast premiere 02
celine dion chrissy john at the beauty and the beast premiere 03
celine dion chrissy john at the beauty and the beast premiere 04
celine dion chrissy john at the beauty and the beast premiere 05
celine dion chrissy john at the beauty and the beast premiere 06
celine dion chrissy john at the beauty and the beast premiere 07
celine dion chrissy john at the beauty and the beast premiere 08
celine dion chrissy john at the beauty and the beast premiere 09
celine dion chrissy john at the beauty and the beast premiere 10
celine dion chrissy john at the beauty and the beast premiere 11

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Beauty and the Beast, Celine Dion, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Oprah assures everyone she's not running for President - TMZ
  • Katie Holmes takes major issue with tabloid magazines - Gossip Cop
  • It looks like Bella Thorne is dating Kendall Jenner's rumored ex-boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • All these celebs are expecting babies in 2017 - Wetpaint
  • Angelina Jolie has a new gig - Lainey Gossip
  • Here's everything you need to know about Game of Thrones' Jon Snow - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here