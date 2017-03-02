Lorde's New Single 'Green Light' - Stream, Lyrics & Download!

Check out this first listen to Lorde‘s brand new single “Green Light”!

The 20-year-old singer debuted the track with a video directed by Grant Singer, which you can watch below! She dances up a storm!

“it’s the first chapter of a story i’m gonna tell you, the story of the last 2 wild, fluorescent years of my life. this is where we begin,” Lorde tweeted about the track.

Lorde “Green Light” Music Video

