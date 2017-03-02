Top Stories
When Is Taylor Swift Releasing New Music? Ed Sheeran Dishes Details!

Jimmy Kimmel Reveals Final Oscars Joke He Was Supposed to Do After Best Picture (Hint: Involves Matt Damon)

Is Oprah Winfrey Going to Run For President?

Thu, 02 March 2017 at 2:06 pm

Lorde's New Single 'Green Light' - Stream, Lyrics & Download!

Check out this first listen to Lorde‘s brand new single “Green Light”!

The 20-year-old singer debuted the track with a video directed by Grant Singer, which you can watch below! She dances up a storm!

“it’s the first chapter of a story i’m gonna tell you, the story of the last 2 wild, fluorescent years of my life. this is where we begin,” Lorde tweeted about the track.

WHAT DO YOU THINK of Lorde’s new song “Green Light”?


Lorde “Green Light” Music Video

Click inside to read the lyrics to Lorde’s “Green Light”…
Photos: Twitter
Posted to: Lorde, Music

WENN
