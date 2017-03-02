Vanessa Hudgens Tries Out Long Blonde Hair - See the Pic!

Vanessa Hudgens debuted a longer blonde hairstyle – but it was only a wig!

The 28-year-old Powerless actress took to Instagram to share the fun photo on Tuesday (February 28).

“Is it springtime yet?! 😍❤😍 @freedomcouture #wiggingout #LOVINGIT #blondie,” she captioned the Snapchat-filtered pic below.

The next day, Vanessa showed off her gorgeous street style and back-to-normal dark hair underneath a floppy hat while picking up a smoothie in Studio City, Calif.

