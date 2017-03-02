Top Stories
Katy Perry Breaks Silence on Split from Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry Breaks Silence on Split from Orlando Bloom

The Bachelor's Raven Gates' Ex-Boyfriend Fires Back at Her Claims of Never Having an Orgasm

The Bachelor's Raven Gates' Ex-Boyfriend Fires Back at Her Claims of Never Having an Orgasm

Is There a 'Logan' End-Credits Scene?

Is There a 'Logan' End-Credits Scene?

Is Oprah Winfrey Going to Run For President?

Is Oprah Winfrey Going to Run For President?

Thu, 02 March 2017 at 6:47 pm

Vanessa Hudgens Tries Out Long Blonde Hair - See the Pic!

Vanessa Hudgens Tries Out Long Blonde Hair - See the Pic!

Vanessa Hudgens debuted a longer blonde hairstyle – but it was only a wig!

The 28-year-old Powerless actress took to Instagram to share the fun photo on Tuesday (February 28).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Vanessa Hudgens

“Is it springtime yet?! 😍❤😍 @freedomcouture #wiggingout #LOVINGIT #blondie,” she captioned the Snapchat-filtered pic below.

The next day, Vanessa showed off her gorgeous street style and back-to-normal dark hair underneath a floppy hat while picking up a smoothie in Studio City, Calif.

ICYMI, Vanessa recently met up with BFF Ashley Tisdale for the 2017 Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards Viewing Party.
Just Jared on Facebook
vanessa hudgens tries out long blonde hair see the pic 01
vanessa hudgens tries out long blonde hair see the pic 02
vanessa hudgens tries out long blonde hair see the pic 03
vanessa hudgens tries out long blonde hair see the pic 04
vanessa hudgens tries out long blonde hair see the pic 05
vanessa hudgens tries out long blonde hair see the pic 06
vanessa hudgens tries out long blonde hair see the pic 07

Photos: FameFlynet Pictures
Posted to: Vanessa Hudgens

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Oprah assures everyone she's not running for President - TMZ
  • Katie Holmes takes major issue with tabloid magazines - Gossip Cop
  • It looks like Bella Thorne is dating Kendall Jenner's rumored ex-boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • All these celebs are expecting babies in 2017 - Wetpaint
  • Angelina Jolie has a new gig - Lainey Gossip
  • Here's everything you need to know about Game of Thrones' Jon Snow - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here