Vanessa Hudgens Tries Out Long Blonde Hair - See the Pic!
Vanessa Hudgens debuted a longer blonde hairstyle – but it was only a wig!
The 28-year-old Powerless actress took to Instagram to share the fun photo on Tuesday (February 28).
“Is it springtime yet?! 😍❤😍 @freedomcouture #wiggingout #LOVINGIT #blondie,” she captioned the Snapchat-filtered pic below.
The next day, Vanessa showed off her gorgeous street style and back-to-normal dark hair underneath a floppy hat while picking up a smoothie in Studio City, Calif.
ICYMI, Vanessa recently met up with BFF Ashley Tisdale for the 2017 Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards Viewing Party.