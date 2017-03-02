Top Stories
When Is Taylor Swift Releasing New Music? Ed Sheeran Dishes Details!

Kaitlyn Bristowe Says 'Bachelorette' Creator Wouldn't Let Her Do 'DWTS' - Read Twitter Exchange

Is Oprah Winfrey Going to Run For President?

Thu, 02 March 2017 at 12:50 pm

Zoe Kravitz & Boyfriend Karl Glusman Put On Their Best For Saint Laurent's Beauty Club Bash!

Zoe Kravitz & Boyfriend Karl Glusman Put On Their Best For Saint Laurent's Beauty Club Bash!

Zoe Kravitz keeps it chic and sophisticated at the Yves Saint Laurent Beauty Club Party held as part of Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018 at Carre Des Sangliers on Wednesday (March 1) in Paris, France.

The 28-year-old Big Little Lies actress was accompanied by her boyfriend Karl Glusman, Amber Valletta, Charli XCX and models Staz Lindes, Edie Campbell and Anja Rubik.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zoe Kravtiz

Zoe and Karl have been owning the Paris fashion scene this week!

The day before, Zoe and Karl sat in the front row of the Yves Saint Laurent fashion presentation, where both Amber and Kate Moss were also in attendance.


@yslbeauty • 🎞

A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on

FYI: Everyone is dressed in Saint Laurent.
Credit: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Amber Valletta, Anja Rubik, Charli XCX, Edie Campbell, Karl Glusman, Staz Lindes, Zoe Kravitz

