Zachary Quinto & Jonathan Groff Support Gideon Glick's Opening in 'Significant Other' on Broadway

Friendly exes Zachary Quinto and Jonathan Groff walk the carpet at the opening night performance of the Broadway play Significant Other on Thursday night (March 2) in New York City.

The guys were joined by Jenna Ushkowitz, Jake Wilson, Wesley Taylor, and more to check out the new play, which is getting some great reviews.

The show’s stars Gideon Glick, Sas Goldberg, Rebecca Noami Jones, and Lindsay Mendez all walked the carpet at the after party following the performance.

Jenna and Jonathan both worked with Gideon on the musical Spring Awakening!