iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Kate McKinnon Mocks Kellyanne Conway's Couch Pic on 'SNL' - Watch!

It's Official! Adele Confirms She Married Simon Konecki

Who Will Replace Nick Cannon on 'America's Got Talent'?

Sun, 05 March 2017 at 8:05 pm

Halsey & The Chainsmokers Get Ready for iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 Night Out!

Halsey & The Chainsmokers Get Ready for iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 Night Out!

Halsey and The Chainsmokers have arrived for a big night at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!

The show is being held tonight, Sunday (March 5) at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Halsey and The Chainsmokers guys – Drew Taggart and Alex Pall – are nominated for several awards tonight for their song “Closer.”

The Chainsmokers will also take the stage with Chris Martin to perform “Something Just Like This” – stay tuned!

FYI: Halsey is wearing a Versus Versace look with Stuart Weitzman shoes, Jennifer Fisher jewels, and an Anya Heinmarch clutch.
