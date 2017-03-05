Halsey & The Chainsmokers Get Ready for iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 Night Out!

Halsey and The Chainsmokers have arrived for a big night at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!

The show is being held tonight, Sunday (March 5) at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Halsey and The Chainsmokers guys – Drew Taggart and Alex Pall – are nominated for several awards tonight for their song “Closer.”

The Chainsmokers will also take the stage with Chris Martin to perform “Something Just Like This” – stay tuned!

FYI: Halsey is wearing a Versus Versace look with Stuart Weitzman shoes, Jennifer Fisher jewels, and an Anya Heinmarch clutch.