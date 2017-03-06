Top Stories
Ariana Grande & John Legend's “Beauty And The Beast' Music Video - WATCH NOW!

Are New 'Gilmore Girls' Episodes Coming to Netflix?!

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Who Will Replace Nick Cannon on 'America's Got Talent'?

Mon, 06 March 2017 at 1:55 am

Is Nick Viall Engaged? 'The Bachelor' Star Remains Coy!

Is Nick Viall Engaged? 'The Bachelor' Star Remains Coy!

Is Nick Viall in love and engaged to one of the three remaining women on The Bachelor?! He played very coy in his latest interview.

The 36-year-old reality star was asked by Entertainment Tonight if he’s in love or engaged, and he would only answer with “maybe!”

This week on The Bachelor, Nick continues with one-on-one dates with the women in Finland. We know Rachel Lindsay is set to become the next Bachelorette, but she is still in the running for Nick‘s heart at this point!

Tune into The Bachelor on Monday (March 6) to see who makes it to the final 2!
is nick viall joining dwts 01
is nick viall joining dwts 02
is nick viall joining dwts 03
is nick viall joining dwts 04
is nick viall joining dwts 05

Photos: ABC
Nick Viall, The Bachelor

