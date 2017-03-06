Is Nick Viall Engaged? 'The Bachelor' Star Remains Coy!

Is Nick Viall in love and engaged to one of the three remaining women on The Bachelor?! He played very coy in his latest interview.

The 36-year-old reality star was asked by Entertainment Tonight if he’s in love or engaged, and he would only answer with “maybe!”

This week on The Bachelor, Nick continues with one-on-one dates with the women in Finland. We know Rachel Lindsay is set to become the next Bachelorette, but she is still in the running for Nick‘s heart at this point!

Tune into The Bachelor on Monday (March 6) to see who makes it to the final 2!