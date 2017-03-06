Top Stories
Mon, 06 March 2017 at 11:24 am

'La La Land' in Concert Is Heading to Los Angeles!

'La La Land' in Concert Is Heading to Los Angeles!

Fans of La La Land who live in Los Angeles are in for a special treat as a “live-to-film” concert production is heading to the Hollywood Bowl!

Composer Justin Hurwitz, who won two Oscars for his work on the movie, will conduct a 100-piece symphony orchestra, choir, and Jazz ensemble while the film is played on a big screen.

“For me, one of the most thrilling and fulfilling parts of making La La Land was scoring the film to a live orchestra: a hundred phenomenal local musicians playing in real-time to the Technicolor images, bringing Justin‘s compositions to vivid life,” Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle said in a statement. “I couldn’t be more excited to share that experience with audiences this summer, let alone in a setting as epic and as quintessentially ‘LA’ as the Hollywood Bowl.”

The concert production will take place on May 26 and May 27. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 10!
