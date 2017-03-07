Alec Baldwin Reveals Why He May Stop Doing Donald Trump Impression on 'SNL'

Alec Baldwin may not be doing his Donald Trump impression on Saturday Night Live for much longer.

“Trump just overwhelmingly lacks any sportsmanship, he remains, bitter, and angry, and you just want to look at him and go, ‘You won!’” the 58-year-old actor said on Extra.

“His policies aside, which you can hate, I thought he would have just relaxed. The maliciousness of this White House has people worried… that’s why I’m not going to do it much longer, the impersonation, I don’t know how much more people can take it,” Alec added.