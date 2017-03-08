Top Stories
Jennifer Garner &amp; Ben Affleck Reportedly Call Off Divorce!

How Did Jack Die on 'This Is Us'? Spoilers Ahead of the Finale

Is Nicki Minaj Going to Respond to Remy Ma's Diss Track?

Wed, 08 March 2017 at 5:24 pm

Chloe Moretz & Brooklyn Beckham Might Be Back Together!

Chloe Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham might be hinting that they’re dating again!

The 20-year-old actress and the 18-year-old model, who broke up last year, have been sharing some Instagram pics that seem to be directed at one another.

Chloe first took to her Instagram to post a photo linking hands with a mystery person and captioned it with the half moon emoji.

Brooklyn later posted a beach photo, with a blonde girl in the foreground which looks like it’s from the couple’s beach photo shoot last summer.

Fans noticed that Chloe even commented on the pic with the half moon emoji!

Although we can’t be sure, it certainly seems like the posts are related. But it looks like we’ll have to wait and see if there’s an official reconciliation!

