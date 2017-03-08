Top Stories
Wed, 08 March 2017 at 8:36 am

Julia Michaels Debuts 'Issues' Music Video - Watch Here!

Julia Michaels Debuts 'Issues' Music Video - Watch Here!

Julia Michaels rocks out like a pop star in the just released music video for her debut single “Issues“!

“The music video for #issues comes out TONIGHT AT MIDNIGHT on @vevo!! Guys, I am so excited!,” the 23-year-old singer-songwriter shared on her Instagram. “Thank you for all your support thus far and I hope you love it as much as I do. Directed by: @tabithadenholm @womenundertheinfluence”

This week, Julia‘s very first single “Issues” rises up to #27 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making its highest peak yet – Congrats Julia!

Watch the music video below…


Julia Michaels – ‘Issues’ (Music Video)
