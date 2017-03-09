Top Stories
Brie Larson Speaks About Not Clapping for Casey Affleck at Oscars 2017

Nicole Kidman Explains Her Awkward Clapping at Oscars 2017

Mary-Kate Olsen Discusses Life with Husband Olivier Sarkozy

Another Witness Comes Forward in Louis Tomlinson Airport Fight

Thu, 09 March 2017 at 4:40 pm

Aaron Taylor-Johnson: I'm 'Constantly' Wanting to Give Up Acting for Fatherhood

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is looking dapper in this new photo shoot for Mr Porter!

Here’s what the 26-year-old actor had to share:

On his relationship with wife Sam, 50: “I don’t really analyse our relationship. I just know that it works. I just feel secure and loved and safe. We have this very deep connection. We’re just in synch.”

On feminism: “I’m happy to say I’m a feminist. Being a feminist is just believing in equal rights. Man, woman, gay, straight, black, white – we’re all in it together. When [my daughters] are young women, they’re going to be ready. I mean, their mum is one of the strongest, most independent women I know. A role model.”

On acting vs. fatherhood: “I get more fulfillment from being a father than I do from being an actor. I’m still constantly wanting to give it up.”

For more from Aaron, visit MrPorter.com.

