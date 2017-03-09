Claire Danes & Jim Parsons Will Star In 'A Kid Like Jake' Film Adaptation!

Claire Danes has signed onto a new film project!

The 37-year-old Homeland actress and Jim Parsons are both set to star in a film adaptation of A Kid Like Jake, based on Daniel Pearle‘s celebrated 2013 Lincoln Center stage play, according to Variety.

Claire and Jim will play Greg and Alex, a Brooklyn couple trying to get their precocious four-year-old Jake into a private kindergarten. As Jake’s proclivity for playing princess over G.I. Joes grows, the two must navigate their young kid’s identity and how to best respond to it.

Pictured: Claire joining Amy Robach and Cynthia Nixon at the 2017 Afghan Hands Fundraiser Gala held at the Gabriel & Co Showroom on Wednesday (March 8) in New York City.

FYI: Claire is wearing a La Perla pantsuit.