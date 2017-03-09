Top Stories
Nicole Kidman Explains Her Awkward Clapping at Oscars 2017

Nicole Kidman Explains Her Awkward Clapping at Oscars 2017

Mary-Kate Olsen Discusses Life with Husband Olivier Sarkozy

Mary-Kate Olsen Discusses Life with Husband Olivier Sarkozy

'Survivor' 2017 - Who Went Home On 'Game Changers'?

'Survivor' 2017 - Who Went Home On 'Game Changers'?

Another Witness Comes Forward in Louis Tomlinson Airport Fight

Another Witness Comes Forward in Louis Tomlinson Airport Fight

Thu, 09 March 2017 at 11:31 am

Claire Danes & Jim Parsons Will Star In 'A Kid Like Jake' Film Adaptation!

Claire Danes & Jim Parsons Will Star In 'A Kid Like Jake' Film Adaptation!

Claire Danes has signed onto a new film project!

The 37-year-old Homeland actress and Jim Parsons are both set to star in a film adaptation of A Kid Like Jake, based on Daniel Pearle‘s celebrated 2013 Lincoln Center stage play, according to Variety.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Claire Danes

Claire and Jim will play Greg and Alex, a Brooklyn couple trying to get their precocious four-year-old Jake into a private kindergarten. As Jake’s proclivity for playing princess over G.I. Joes grows, the two must navigate their young kid’s identity and how to best respond to it.

Pictured: Claire joining Amy Robach and Cynthia Nixon at the 2017 Afghan Hands Fundraiser Gala held at the Gabriel & Co Showroom on Wednesday (March 8) in New York City.

FYI: Claire is wearing a La Perla pantsuit.
Just Jared on Facebook
claire danes jim parsons will star in a kid like jake film adaptation 01
claire danes jim parsons will star in a kid like jake film adaptation 02
claire danes jim parsons will star in a kid like jake film adaptation 03
claire danes jim parsons will star in a kid like jake film adaptation 04

Credit: Andrew Toth; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Amy Robach, Claire Danes, Cynthia Nixon

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • The girl who was involved in Louis Tomlinson's arrest scuffle says he punched her in the face and she plans to sue - TMZ
  • Are Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal texting again? - Gossip Cop
  • Bonnie's heart stops in this Vampire Diaries series finale promo - Just Jared Jr
  • These are the television pilots you need to know about for 2017 - Wetpaint
  • This is the latest on Scarlett Johansson's messy divorce - Lainey Gossip
  • Trevor Noah compares Donald Trump to a stand-up comedian - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here