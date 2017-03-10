Charli XCX: 'Number 1 Angel' Mixtape Stream & Download - Listen Here!

Charli XCX has dropped a brand new mixtape for her fans titled Number 1 Angel, and you can stream it right here!

The new project serves as the prequel to the 24-year-old Brit-pop singer’s upcoming third studio album, which is set to be released later this year.

The collection includes ten brand new tracks, with featured appearances from Starrah, RAYE, MØ, Uffie, Abra and CupcakKe.

In support of Number 1 Angel, Charli will be hitting the road on a few select dates – Find out more on her official website!

Number 1 Angel mixtape is also available on iTunes now.

Click inside to stream Charli XCX’s new mixtape on Apple Music…