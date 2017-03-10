Top Stories
Brie Larson Speaks About Not Clapping for Casey Affleck at Oscars 2017

Another Witness Comes Forward in Louis Tomlinson Airport Fight

Charli XCX: 'Number 1 Angel' Mixtape Stream & Download - Listen Here!

Charli XCX has dropped a brand new mixtape for her fans titled Number 1 Angel, and you can stream it right here!

The new project serves as the prequel to the 24-year-old Brit-pop singer’s upcoming third studio album, which is set to be released later this year.

The collection includes ten brand new tracks, with featured appearances from Starrah, RAYE, , Uffie, Abra and CupcakKe.

In support of Number 1 Angel, Charli will be hitting the road on a few select dates – Find out more on her official website!

Number 1 Angel mixtape is also available on iTunes now.

Click inside to stream Charli XCX’s new mixtape on Apple Music…
