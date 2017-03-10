Top Stories
Brie Larson Speaks About Not Clapping for Casey Affleck at Oscars 2017

Brie Larson Speaks About Not Clapping for Casey Affleck at Oscars 2017

Another Witness Comes Forward in Louis Tomlinson Airport Fight

Another Witness Comes Forward in Louis Tomlinson Airport Fight

Fri, 10 March 2017 at 12:39 pm

Diva Von Teese Scopes Out The Men At Hermes Runway Show!

Diva Von Teese Scopes Out The Men At Hermes Runway Show!

Dita Von Teese was one of the few ladies who stepped out to check out the Hermes: Dwtwn Men – S/S17 Runway Show last night (March 9) in Los Angeles – Unsurprisingly, she didn’t have a problem with it at all!

“I like it. This is kind of the way it should be,” the 44-year-old burlesque beauty told WWD. “I’m not even looking at the clothes. I’m looking at the men.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dita Von Teese

Dita was in the company of model Shaun Ross, EJ Johnson, celebrity stylist Brad Gorksi, florist and perfumier Eric Buterbaugh, and editor George Kotsiopoulos at the presentation held at Spring Naud Studios.

“So what’s it all about?,” Brad, 39, added. “It’s a luxury event.”

10+ pictures inside of Dita Von Teese and others at the runway show…
Just Jared on Facebook
diva von teese scopes out the men at hermes runway show 01
diva von teese scopes out the men at hermes runway show 02
diva von teese scopes out the men at hermes runway show 03
diva von teese scopes out the men at hermes runway show 04
diva von teese scopes out the men at hermes runway show 05
diva von teese scopes out the men at hermes runway show 06
diva von teese scopes out the men at hermes runway show 07
diva von teese scopes out the men at hermes runway show 08
diva von teese scopes out the men at hermes runway show 09
diva von teese scopes out the men at hermes runway show 10
diva von teese scopes out the men at hermes runway show 11
diva von teese scopes out the men at hermes runway show 12
diva von teese scopes out the men at hermes runway show 13

Credit: Frazer Harrison; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Brad Gorksi, Dita Von Teese, EJ Johnson, Eric Rutherford, George Kotsiopoulos, Shaun Ross

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Emily Ratajkowski and her boyfriend Jeff Magid enjoy some fun in the sun - TMZ
  • Taylor Swift's alleged stalker has been arrested - Gossip Cop
  • You can audition to be a part of the new live-action Aladdin film - Just Jared Jr
  • Total Divas star Brie Bella has the cutest name picked out for her daughter - Wetpaint
  • Get the latest scoop on Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez's hot new relationship - Lainey Gossip
  • Is Arnold Schwarzenegger running for Senate? - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here