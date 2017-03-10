Diva Von Teese Scopes Out The Men At Hermes Runway Show!

Dita Von Teese was one of the few ladies who stepped out to check out the Hermes: Dwtwn Men – S/S17 Runway Show last night (March 9) in Los Angeles – Unsurprisingly, she didn’t have a problem with it at all!

“I like it. This is kind of the way it should be,” the 44-year-old burlesque beauty told WWD. “I’m not even looking at the clothes. I’m looking at the men.”

Dita was in the company of model Shaun Ross, EJ Johnson, celebrity stylist Brad Gorksi, florist and perfumier Eric Buterbaugh, and editor George Kotsiopoulos at the presentation held at Spring Naud Studios.

“So what’s it all about?,” Brad, 39, added. “It’s a luxury event.”

