James Franco on Critics & Reviews: 'I Can't & Won't Let It Kill My Spirit'

James Franco makes his way through LAX Airport on Friday (March 10) in Los Angeles.

In an interview with Salon, James responded to the negative reviews of his film In Dubious Battle, which he directed.

When asked if critics would be continuously negative about his films, James answered, “What can I say? I think it’s going to change. My hope is that as a sensitive and creative person, I can’t and won’t let it kill my spirit. When I started as an actor, if I listened to that criticism, it can destroy you as a creative person. My hope is that it’s going to change.”