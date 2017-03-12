Oscar Isaac Gets To Work on New Film 'Life Itself' in NYC

Oscar Isaac is currently film his latest movie.

The 38-year-old actor was spotted on set of his new film Life Itself on Saturday (March 11) in the Chelsea neighborhood in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Oscar Isaac

Life Itself “is a multi-generational love story that weaves together a number of characters whose lives intersect over the course of several decades with Isaac at the center of the story,” according to Variety.

The film is written by the creator of NBC’s hit This Is Us, Dan Fogelman.