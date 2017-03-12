Top Stories
Lady Gaga &amp; Boyfriend Christian Carino Hit the Studio Together

Lady Gaga & Boyfriend Christian Carino Hit the Studio Together

Scarlett Johnsson Plays Ivanka Trump on 'SNL' (Video)

Scarlett Johnsson Plays Ivanka Trump on 'SNL' (Video)

Jack Huston to Replace Daniel Craig in James Bond Movies?

Jack Huston to Replace Daniel Craig in James Bond Movies?

Get An Update on Ciara's Condition After Car Accident

Get An Update on Ciara's Condition After Car Accident

Sun, 12 March 2017 at 12:15 pm

Oscar Isaac Gets To Work on New Film 'Life Itself' in NYC

Oscar Isaac Gets To Work on New Film 'Life Itself' in NYC

Oscar Isaac is currently film his latest movie.

The 38-year-old actor was spotted on set of his new film Life Itself on Saturday (March 11) in the Chelsea neighborhood in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Oscar Isaac

Life Itself “is a multi-generational love story that weaves together a number of characters whose lives intersect over the course of several decades with Isaac at the center of the story,” according to Variety.

The film is written by the creator of NBC’s hit This Is Us, Dan Fogelman.
Just Jared on Facebook
ocar isaac beard nyc coffee 01
ocar isaac beard nyc coffee 02
ocar isaac beard nyc coffee 03
ocar isaac beard nyc coffee 04
ocar isaac beard nyc coffee 05

Photos: FameFlyNet Pictures
Posted to: Oscar Isaac

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Candice Swanepoel shows off some skin during her photo shoot - TMZ
  • Lorde wears a wedding veil during her SNL performance - Gossip Cop
  • Zendaya wins Best Actress award at Kids' Choice Awards - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor is not a fan of The Bachelor - Wetpaint
  • Nicki Minaj responds to Remy Ma's diss track - Lainey Gossip
  • Is The Vampire Diaries getting another spinoff show? - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here