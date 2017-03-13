Charlize Theron & Keanu Reeves Sparred Together While Training for Their Action Films!

Charlize Theron and Keanu Reeves both trained at the same gym for their separate action films: Atomic Blonde and John Wick: Chapter 2, respectively.

Charlize‘s movie was directed by Dennis Leitch, who is also a big Hollywood stunt guy and executive produced John Wick 2. Charlize and Keanu trained at Dennis‘ gym 87Eleven Action Design while prepping for their movies.

“We would kind of spar with each other,” Charlize said (via Buzzfeed). “I’d be like, ‘Come on, Keanu. Let’s take it down.’ Shit like that. It was very macho. It was great.”

“It was so hard, are you kidding me?” Charlize added about the intense training for the action film. “When [training] first started I was like, ‘This is never going to work, I look like Big Bird.’”

Charlize and Keanu co-starred in 2001′s Sweet November together.