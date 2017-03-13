Emily Ratajkowski Does a Sexy Photo Shoot for DKNY's Intimates Campaign!

Emily Ratajkowski poses in her lingerie in DKNY‘s new Spring/Summer 2017 intimates, hosiery and sleepwear campaign, titled #GoodMorningDKNY.

“I have never been one to shy away from expressing my individuality – DKNY has always been about supporting strong, self-assured women and that is a message very important to me,” the 25-year-old model and actress said in a statement. “I’ve always been a fan of the brand and this intimates campaign and film are a natural fit.”

In conjunction with the sexy photos, Emily also shot a short film for the brand in New York City. Check it out below!