James Franco Relates To 'The Disaster Artist's Tommy Wiseau In Ways He Doesn't Want To Admit

James Franco is opening up about why he decided to take on the role of actor, director, writer Tommy Wiseau in his latest film, The Disaster Artist!

“I identify with Tommy, in a certain way,” the 38-year-old actor expressed while attending the premiere and Q&A for The Disaster Artist during the 2017 SXSW Festival on Sunday (March 12) in Austin, Tex.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of James Franco

The Disaster Artist, which was also directed by James, gives us a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Tommy‘s controversial movie The Room.

“I really respected that he came out to Hollywood, like thousands, millions of people have done and got this movie made,” James added (via The Daily Beast). “I am Tommy Wiseau. I relate to him so much, in ways I don’t even want to admit.”

At the 2017 SXSW Festival premiere, James was joined by his co-star/brother Dave, producer Seth Rogen, and Tommy Wiseau himself.