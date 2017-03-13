Top Stories
Who Won 'The Bachelor' 2017? Nick Viall Picks [SPOILER]!

Who Won 'The Bachelor' 2017? Nick Viall Picks [SPOILER]!

Dave Franco &amp; Alison Brie Are Officially Married!

Dave Franco & Alison Brie Are Officially Married!

'The Bachelorette' 2017: Rachel's First Four Men Revealed!

'The Bachelorette' 2017: Rachel's First Four Men Revealed!

24 Celebrities Reveal Their Biggest Fears

24 Celebrities Reveal Their Biggest Fears

Mon, 13 March 2017 at 11:46 pm

Suki Waterhouse Dyes Hair Pink, Announces 'Pop & Suki' LA Pop-Up

Suki Waterhouse Dyes Hair Pink, Announces 'Pop & Suki' LA Pop-Up

Suki Waterhouse has pink hair now!

The 25-year-old actress and model showed off her colorful new locks – styled into pigtails – while visiting an art gallery on Monday (March 13) in the French Quarter of New Orleans, La.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Suk Waterhouse

Suki rocked a hoodie from the Kith x Power Rangers capsule collection and a purse from her own Pop & Suki accessory line, which she runs with BFF Poppy Jamie.

“Los Angeleeeez,” Suki captioned the Instagram slideshow below. “Come hang with @poppyjamie and me at the launch of our LA @popandsuki pop-up at @platform_La this Sat 2-5pm. So many pops in one go. Bring me snacks? Please??! 💗👯.”

As you can see, the new pop-up shop is feeling the pink vibes as well!

10+ pictures inside of Suki Waterhouse out and about in NOLA…

Just Jared on Facebook
suki waterhouse dyes hair pink announces pop and suki la pop up 01
suki waterhouse dyes hair pink announces pop and suki la pop up 02
suki waterhouse dyes hair pink announces pop and suki la pop up 03
suki waterhouse dyes hair pink announces pop and suki la pop up 04
suki waterhouse dyes hair pink announces pop and suki la pop up 05
suki waterhouse dyes hair pink announces pop and suki la pop up 06
suki waterhouse dyes hair pink announces pop and suki la pop up 07
suki waterhouse dyes hair pink announces pop and suki la pop up 08
suki waterhouse dyes hair pink announces pop and suki la pop up 09
suki waterhouse dyes hair pink announces pop and suki la pop up 10
suki waterhouse dyes hair pink announces pop and suki la pop up 11
suki waterhouse dyes hair pink announces pop and suki la pop up 12

Photos: David Sparks
Posted to: Suki Waterhouse

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Candice Swanepoel shows off some skin during her photo shoot - TMZ
  • Lorde wears a wedding veil during her SNL performance - Gossip Cop
  • Zendaya wins Best Actress award at Kids' Choice Awards - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor is not a fan of The Bachelor - Wetpaint
  • Nicki Minaj responds to Remy Ma's diss track - Lainey Gossip
  • Is The Vampire Diaries getting another spinoff show? - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here