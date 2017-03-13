Suki Waterhouse Dyes Hair Pink, Announces 'Pop & Suki' LA Pop-Up

Suki Waterhouse has pink hair now!

The 25-year-old actress and model showed off her colorful new locks – styled into pigtails – while visiting an art gallery on Monday (March 13) in the French Quarter of New Orleans, La.

Suki rocked a hoodie from the Kith x Power Rangers capsule collection and a purse from her own Pop & Suki accessory line, which she runs with BFF Poppy Jamie.

“Los Angeleeeez,” Suki captioned the Instagram slideshow below. “Come hang with @poppyjamie and me at the launch of our LA @popandsuki pop-up at @platform_La this Sat 2-5pm. So many pops in one go. Bring me snacks? Please??! 💗👯.”

As you can see, the new pop-up shop is feeling the pink vibes as well!

A post shared by Suki Waterhouse (@sukiwaterhouse) on Mar 13, 2017 at 12:36pm PDT

