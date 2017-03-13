'The Bachelorette' 2017: Rachel's First Four Men Revealed!

The first four men who will be vying for Rachel Lindsay‘s love on the upcoming season of The Bachelorette were revealed live on television and we have details on them here!

Rachel was surprised with the news that her season of the dating show would be starting live on Nick Viall‘s After the Final Rose special.

Because there wasn’t enough time to bring Rachel to the famous Bachelor Nation mansion before the end of the live show, the mansion was brought to the studio and they made it feel like we were watching the classic beginning… only with a live audience there!

Rachel will begin filming her season of The Bachelorette within the next few days, so hopefully we’ll get to meet the rest of the men very soon.

Click through the slideshow to meet the first four men…