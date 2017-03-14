Victoria Beckham Answers the Question 'What's a Spice Girl?' During Interview With Kids (Video)
Victoria Beckham had to explain what a Spice Girl was to a group of little kids!
The 42-year-old fashion designer, model, and former Posh Spice, answered the question during an interview for InStyle magazine.
“If only every interview could be like this… adorable!” Victoria captioned the video she shared on her Instagram. “Don’t miss any #VBxTarget updates, subscribe on my website x VB victoriabeckham.com/target @instylemagazine.”
Watch below to find out what she answered!
Pictured: Victoria arriving at JFK Airport from Paris, France, on Monday (March 13) in New York City.
Victoria and her husband David Beckham recently celebrated the birthday of her mom, Jackie Adams, and shared some cute photos and videos of their kids Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 14, and Harper, 5, at dinner. Click inside to see them…