Nick Viall Gets Relationship Advice From 'DWTS' Partner Peta Murgatroyd (Video)

Nick Viall is busy at work prepping for Dancing With the Stars.

The Bachelor star took a break from practicing with pro partner Peta Murgatroyd to do a Facebook Live video.

Peta, who recently became a mom and is engaged to fellow dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy, gave Nick and fiancee Vanessa Grimaldi some relationship advice.

“Just keep it amazing. Keep loving each other through thick and thin and bad times [and] good times,” Peta said. “Everybody has bad times and good times. I feel like you guys have amazing chemistry anyway — as soon as I saw you guys together. I think it’s perfect and it’s awesome.”

Dancing with the Stars premieres on Monday, March 20 @ 8PM on ABC.

In case you missed it, Vanessa‘s engagement ring is actually the same one that Robby Hayes picked out for Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher last season.