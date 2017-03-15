Top Stories
Are HTGAWM's Aja Naomi King &amp; Alfred Enoch Dating?

Are HTGAWM's Aja Naomi King & Alfred Enoch Dating?

Mandy Moore Responds to 'This Is Us' Finale Criticism

Mandy Moore Responds to 'This Is Us' Finale Criticism

Angelina Jolie Opens Up About Being a 'Proud American'

Angelina Jolie Opens Up About Being a 'Proud American'

Wed, 15 March 2017 at 10:23 pm

Nick Viall Gets Relationship Advice From 'DWTS' Partner Peta Murgatroyd (Video)

Nick Viall Gets Relationship Advice From 'DWTS' Partner Peta Murgatroyd (Video)

Nick Viall is busy at work prepping for Dancing With the Stars.

The Bachelor star took a break from practicing with pro partner Peta Murgatroyd to do a Facebook Live video.

Peta, who recently became a mom and is engaged to fellow dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy, gave Nick and fiancee Vanessa Grimaldi some relationship advice.

“Just keep it amazing. Keep loving each other through thick and thin and bad times [and] good times,” Peta said. “Everybody has bad times and good times. I feel like you guys have amazing chemistry anyway — as soon as I saw you guys together. I think it’s perfect and it’s awesome.”

Dancing with the Stars premieres on Monday, March 20 @ 8PM on ABC.

In case you missed it, Vanessa‘s engagement ring is actually the same one that Robby Hayes picked out for Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher last season.
Just Jared on Facebook
nick viall relationship advice peta murgatroyd 01
nick viall relationship advice peta murgatroyd 02
nick viall relationship advice peta murgatroyd 03

Photos: ABC
Posted to: Dancing With the Stars, Nick Viall, Peta Murgatroyd, Vanessa Grimaldi

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Snoop Dogg's new music video features him shooting Donald Trump - TMZ
  • Kylie Jenner and Tyga are still together despite reports - Gossip Cop
  • Maddie Ziegler reveals she's never watched an episode of Dance Moms - Just Jared Jr
  • Kelly Clarkson just bought a gorgeous new Nashville mansion - Wetpaint
  • Is Beyonce revealing the sex of her twins with her earrings choice? - Lainey Gossip
  • Did Broad City's Ilana Glazer get married over the weekend? - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here