Top Stories
'This Is Us' Finale Still Leaves a Question Unanswered (Spoilers)

'This Is Us' Finale Still Leaves a Question Unanswered (Spoilers)

Meet the 22 Contestants Competing on 'The Amazing Race'!

Meet the 22 Contestants Competing on 'The Amazing Race'!

Ben Affleck Reveals He Went to Rehab for Alcohol Addiction

Ben Affleck Reveals He Went to Rehab for Alcohol Addiction

This 'Game of Thrones' Prank Got Kit Harington Feeling Very Upset!

This 'Game of Thrones' Prank Got Kit Harington Feeling Very Upset!

Wed, 15 March 2017 at 2:36 pm

Rebel Wilson Holds Hands with Mystery Guy for Dinner Date!

Rebel Wilson Holds Hands with Mystery Guy for Dinner Date!

It looks like Rebel Wilson may have a new man in her life!

The 37-year-old actress and comedian was seen holding hands with a new guy while arriving at Craig’s restaurant for dinner out on the town on Tuesday (March 14) in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rebel Wilson

No word just yet as to who the mystery man is, so stay tuned!

Rebel was last linked to Mickey Gooch, but they split last in 2015.

See the newest photos of Rebel Wilson below…
Just Jared on Facebook
rebel wilson holds hands mystery man 01
rebel wilson holds hands mystery man 02
rebel wilson holds hands mystery man 03
rebel wilson holds hands mystery man 04
rebel wilson holds hands mystery man 05

Photos: AKM-GSI, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Rebel Wilson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Snoop Dogg's new music video features him shooting Donald Trump - TMZ
  • Kylie Jenner and Tyga are still together despite reports - Gossip Cop
  • Maddie Ziegler reveals she's never watched an episode of Dance Moms - Just Jared Jr
  • Kelly Clarkson just bought a gorgeous new Nashville mansion - Wetpaint
  • Is Beyonce revealing the sex of her twins with her earrings choice? - Lainey Gossip
  • Did Broad City's Ilana Glazer get married over the weekend? - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here