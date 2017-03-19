Suki Waterhouse & Poppy Jamie Show Off Their Style at Pop-Up Shop Launch

Suki Waterhouse combined three super cute fashion trends at the opening of her pop-up shop!

The 25-year-old British actress and model – still rocking her new pink locks – stepped out for the launch of her Pop & Suki pop-up shop at Platform shopping mall on Saturday (March 18) in Culver City, Calif.

Suki designs the accessories for the line along with her BFF Poppy Jamie.

Suki wore a glittery silver top, ruffled white skirt, and longer sheer skirt underneath, while Poppy opted for a pretty blue dress and white pumps.

The ladies had fun spending time with fans at the event!

“Come hang with us today at the @popandsuki Pop-Up at @platform_la from 2-5pm!” Suki shared on Instagram along with the video below.

A post shared by Suki Waterhouse (@sukiwaterhouse) on Mar 18, 2017 at 12:27pm PDT

