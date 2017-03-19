Top Stories
Drake Drops New Album 'More Life' Stream &amp; Download - Listen Now!

Drake Drops New Album 'More Life' Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Selena Gomez &amp; The Weeknd Flaunted Some PDA in Toronto!

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Flaunted Some PDA in Toronto!

Go Inside Rob Kardashian's 30th Birthday Party

Go Inside Rob Kardashian's 30th Birthday Party

Sun, 19 March 2017 at 10:23 am

Who Plays The Beast in 'Beauty & the Beast'? Dan Stevens Talks About His Transformation!

Who Plays The Beast in 'Beauty & the Beast'? Dan Stevens Talks About His Transformation!

Did you get a chance to check out Beauty and the Beast in theaters yet?!

You may be wondering who played The Beast under all that hair and makeup. It was, of course, Dan Stevens!

“[It was] traditional motion capture and puppeteering of a big muscle suit on stilts,” Dan told People about transforming into the role. “I was inside this 40–lb. thing covered in gray lycra and marker dots.”

“Every couple of weeks I would go into a special booth and my face would be sprayed with about 10,000 UV dots and I would sit in what I used to call the Tron cage,” Dan added. “Anything I’d been doing in the previous two weeks in the scenes, whether it was eating, sleeping, roaring, waltzing, I did it again with my face, with Emma [Watson] sitting on the other side of the cage and we would capture the Beast’s face.”

In case you’re unfamiliar with Dan, he played Matthew Crawley on the hit PBS series Downton Abbey.

He also stars in the new FX series Legion, which is based on the Marvel Comics and is the story of David Haller – a troubled young man who may be more than human.

Check out more photos of Dan (AKA “The Beast”) below!
Just Jared on Facebook
beauty beast dan stevens makeup costume 01
beauty beast dan stevens makeup costume 02
beauty beast dan stevens makeup costume 03
beauty beast dan stevens makeup costume 04
beauty beast dan stevens makeup costume 05

Photos: WENN, Disney
Posted to: Beauty and the Beast, Dan Stevens, Movies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Is Caitlyn Jenner joining the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? - TMZ
  • Demi Lovato is not engaged - Gossip Cop
  • Jake Miller helps Simone Biles get her first tattoo- Just Jared Jr
  • Mariah Carey spent St. Patrick's Day with her twins and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka - Wetpaint
  • The Weeknd bought out an entire theater for movie date with Selena Gomez - Lainey Gossip
  • Spider-Man villain spinoff movie Venom gets a release date! - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here