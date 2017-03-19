Who Plays The Beast in 'Beauty & the Beast'? Dan Stevens Talks About His Transformation!

Did you get a chance to check out Beauty and the Beast in theaters yet?!

You may be wondering who played The Beast under all that hair and makeup. It was, of course, Dan Stevens!

“[It was] traditional motion capture and puppeteering of a big muscle suit on stilts,” Dan told People about transforming into the role. “I was inside this 40–lb. thing covered in gray lycra and marker dots.”

“Every couple of weeks I would go into a special booth and my face would be sprayed with about 10,000 UV dots and I would sit in what I used to call the Tron cage,” Dan added. “Anything I’d been doing in the previous two weeks in the scenes, whether it was eating, sleeping, roaring, waltzing, I did it again with my face, with Emma [Watson] sitting on the other side of the cage and we would capture the Beast’s face.”

In case you’re unfamiliar with Dan, he played Matthew Crawley on the hit PBS series Downton Abbey.

He also stars in the new FX series Legion, which is based on the Marvel Comics and is the story of David Haller – a troubled young man who may be more than human.

Check out more photos of Dan (AKA “The Beast”) below!