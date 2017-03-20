Andra Day Covers 'What the World Needs Now Is Love' For Hyatt Campaign - Listen Here!

Andra Day has recorded a brand new version of the Hal David/Burt Bacharach classic “What The World Needs Now Is Love” for a wonderful cause!

The 32-year-old singer was asked to cover the song for Hyatt Hotels’ new World of Hyatt campaign, which is built on the simple idea that a little understanding goes a long way.

“It was great to see a brand with such a big name and such a presence globally to use this platform to spread this kind of message, especially in this time when people need encouragement,” Andra told People. “They need to feel like they’re being heard. But we also need to encourage people to be more understanding of others and to be willing to listen and to be willing to empathize, and that’s what the core of this campaign is about. I was looking forward to being a part of that movement.”

Pictured: Andra vising pediatric patients at Shriners Hospitals for Children on Saturday (March 18) in Northern California.

The hospital provides specialized care to children with orthopaedic conditions, severe burns and spinal cord injuries. In addition to performing her hit song “Rise Up” for patients, their families and hospital staff, she made room visits to those patients who were unable to get out of bed and stopped by the ICU.



For A World of Understanding | World of Hyatt

Click inside to listen to the full version of Andra’s “What The World Needs Now Is Love” cover…



Andra Day – ‘What The World Needs Now Is Love’ [Full Audio]