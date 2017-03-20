Chris Hemsworth's New Thor Look Revealed in 'Ragnarok' Stills

Top Stories
Mon, 20 March 2017 at 3:55 pm

Seven new stills from Thor: Ragnarok and three behind the scenes have been revealed!

Chris Hemsworth shows off his new look as the superhero and it appears that he chops off his hair at some point during the film based on one of the behind the scenes shots.

The 33-year-old actor is seen with long hair in one of the photos in which he is being given direction from Taika Waititi.

Also featured in some of the new stills are Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Cate Blanchett as the villainous Hela, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, and Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster.

The images were first featured in a new issue of EW earlier this month.
chris hemsworth thor ragnorak stills 01
chris hemsworth thor ragnorak stills 02
chris hemsworth thor ragnorak stills 03
chris hemsworth thor ragnorak stills 04
chris hemsworth thor ragnorak stills 05
chris hemsworth thor ragnorak stills 06
chris hemsworth thor ragnorak stills 07
chris hemsworth thor ragnorak stills 08
chris hemsworth thor ragnorak stills 09
chris hemsworth thor ragnorak stills 10

Photos: Disney/Marvel
  • Just Saying

    Tessa Thompson is probably the worst marvel casting ever.

  • Artie Lee Bray

    Just in time for Wonder Woman to kick his ass….LOL!

