Chris Hemsworth's New Thor Look Revealed in 'Ragnarok' Stills

Seven new stills from Thor: Ragnarok and three behind the scenes have been revealed!

Chris Hemsworth shows off his new look as the superhero and it appears that he chops off his hair at some point during the film based on one of the behind the scenes shots.

The 33-year-old actor is seen with long hair in one of the photos in which he is being given direction from Taika Waititi.

Also featured in some of the new stills are Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Cate Blanchett as the villainous Hela, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, and Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster.

The images were first featured in a new issue of EW earlier this month.