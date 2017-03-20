Josh Hutcherson Begins Filming for New Movie 'Future Man'

Josh Hutcherson is having fun on the set of his upcoming film Future Man!

The 24-year-old actor was spotted shooting some scenes in a spacesuit on Monday (March 20) in Los Angeles.

Josh was all smiles while getting into character and hanging out with the cast and crew.

Future Man tells the story of a janitor battling against an intergalactic invasion.

The comedy/sci-fi, directed by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, will premiere on Hulu later this year.

“Pumped man! Gonna be dopeee!!” Josh replied to the tweet below.