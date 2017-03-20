Top Stories
Mon, 20 March 2017 at 10:24 pm

Josh Hutcherson Begins Filming for New Movie 'Future Man'

Josh Hutcherson Begins Filming for New Movie 'Future Man'

Josh Hutcherson is having fun on the set of his upcoming film Future Man!

The 24-year-old actor was spotted shooting some scenes in a spacesuit on Monday (March 20) in Los Angeles.

Josh was all smiles while getting into character and hanging out with the cast and crew.

Future Man tells the story of a janitor battling against an intergalactic invasion.

The comedy/sci-fi, directed by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, will premiere on Hulu later this year.

“Pumped man! Gonna be dopeee!!” Josh replied to the tweet below.
Photos: AKM-GSI
