Josh Hutcherson Begins Filming for New Movie 'Future Man'
Josh Hutcherson is having fun on the set of his upcoming film Future Man!
The 24-year-old actor was spotted shooting some scenes in a spacesuit on Monday (March 20) in Los Angeles.
Josh was all smiles while getting into character and hanging out with the cast and crew.
Future Man tells the story of a janitor battling against an intergalactic invasion.
The comedy/sci-fi, directed by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, will premiere on Hulu later this year.
“Pumped man! Gonna be dopeee!!” Josh replied to the tweet below.
From @SethRogen, starring @jhutch1992, Future Man is now in production, in the present. It will premiere on @Hulu, in the future. pic.twitter.com/ASaYZBf4qP
— Future Man (@futuremanonhulu) March 14, 2017