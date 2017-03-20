Top Stories
Mon, 20 March 2017 at 2:35 pm

Katey Sagal Reveals 15-Year Battle with Drug Addiction

Katey Sagal is getting ready to release her memoir “Grace Notes: My Recollections” and she opens up about her 15-year battle with drug addiction in the book.

The former Married with Children and Sons of Anarchy actress revealed that she was once addicted to diet pills, cocaine, and alcohol while growing up in Los Angeles, according to Page Six.

“When I was 12, we lived on the same block as Judy Garland. Her daughter Lorna Luft and I became neighborhood buddies,” Katey wrote in the book. “Lorna’s mom had a lot of pills on her bedside table and slept past noon just like my mom. We hung tight. And, of course, I thought everyone’s mom took a lot of pills.”
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Judy Garland, Katey Sagal

