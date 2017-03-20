Top Stories
'Dancing With the Stars' Returns Tonight - Meet the Contestants!

'Dancing With the Stars' Returns Tonight - Meet the Contestants!

Orlando Bloom Goes Paddle Boarding, But Keeps His Shorts On!

Orlando Bloom Goes Paddle Boarding, But Keeps His Shorts On!

Dakota Johnson Is All Smiles Alongside Her Personal Trainer

Dakota Johnson Is All Smiles Alongside Her Personal Trainer

So, Who Stole Tom Brady's Jersey?

So, Who Stole Tom Brady's Jersey?

Mon, 20 March 2017 at 9:16 pm

Orlando Bloom Goes Paddle Boarding, But Keeps His Shorts On!

Orlando Bloom Goes Paddle Boarding, But Keeps His Shorts On!

Orlando Bloom shows off his sexy smile while going shirtless at the beach on Monday (March 20) in St. Bart’s.

The 40-year-old actor put his hot body on display while going paddle boarding and jumping off a yacht with a buddy. He was even seen doing some pull-ups in the water on a pole attached to the boat!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Orlando Bloom

Orlando kept his shorts on while paddle boarding this time. He famously wore absolutely nothing at all while paddle boarding with his ex-girlfriend Katy Perry last year.

20+ pictures inside of Orlando Bloom going shirtless at the beach…

Just Jared on Facebook
orlando bloom goes paddle boarding but keeps his shorts on 01
orlando bloom goes paddle boarding but keeps his shorts on 02
orlando bloom goes paddle boarding but keeps his shorts on 03
orlando bloom goes paddle boarding but keeps his shorts on 04
orlando bloom goes paddle boarding but keeps his shorts on 05
orlando bloom goes paddle boarding but keeps his shorts on 06
orlando bloom goes paddle boarding but keeps his shorts on 07
orlando bloom goes paddle boarding but keeps his shorts on 08
orlando bloom goes paddle boarding but keeps his shorts on 09
orlando bloom goes paddle boarding but keeps his shorts on 10
orlando bloom goes paddle boarding but keeps his shorts on 11
orlando bloom goes paddle boarding but keeps his shorts on 12
orlando bloom goes paddle boarding but keeps his shorts on 13
orlando bloom goes paddle boarding but keeps his shorts on 14
orlando bloom goes paddle boarding but keeps his shorts on 15
orlando bloom goes paddle boarding but keeps his shorts on 16
orlando bloom goes paddle boarding but keeps his shorts on 17
orlando bloom goes paddle boarding but keeps his shorts on 18
orlando bloom goes paddle boarding but keeps his shorts on 19
orlando bloom goes paddle boarding but keeps his shorts on 20
orlando bloom goes paddle boarding but keeps his shorts on 21
orlando bloom goes paddle boarding but keeps his shorts on 22

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Orlando Bloom, Shirtless

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Is Caitlyn Jenner joining the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? - TMZ
  • Demi Lovato is not engaged - Gossip Cop
  • Jake Miller helps Simone Biles get her first tattoo- Just Jared Jr
  • Mariah Carey spent St. Patrick's Day with her twins and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka - Wetpaint
  • The Weeknd bought out an entire theater for movie date with Selena Gomez - Lainey Gossip
  • Spider-Man villain spinoff movie Venom gets a release date! - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here