Gigi & Bella Hadid's Mom Yolanda Is Looking For The Next Supermodel

Gigi and Bella Hadid‘s mom Yolanda wants to help you become the next big model!

It was just announced that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and former model is set to host a new show called Model Moms.

The show will search for new talent for the catwalk and Yolanda will coach aspiring models and their “momagers” in an eight-week training program.

According to a statement, the model training will be “focused on the physical, mental and emotional wellness that it takes to build a sustainable brand.”

Each week, $5,000 will be up for grabs and one model will win a management contract with Yolanda’s company and the potential opportunity to be represented by IMG Models.

