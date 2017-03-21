Top Stories
Jenny Slate Speaks Candidly About Chris Evans Relationship & Breakup

DWTS' Bonner Bolton Speaks About That Now-Viral Moment Where He Touched Sharna Burgess

Justin Bieber Gets New Tattoo of Giant Eagle Across Chest

Vanessa Grimaldi...Actress! Find Out About Her Past Acting Career!

Tue, 21 March 2017 at 7:38 pm

Gigi & Bella Hadid's Mom Yolanda Is Looking For The Next Supermodel

Gigi & Bella Hadid's Mom Yolanda Is Looking For The Next Supermodel

Gigi and Bella Hadid‘s mom Yolanda wants to help you become the next big model!

It was just announced that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and former model is set to host a new show called Model Moms.

The show will search for new talent for the catwalk and Yolanda will coach aspiring models and their “momagers” in an eight-week training program.

According to a statement, the model training will be “focused on the physical, mental and emotional wellness that it takes to build a sustainable brand.”

Each week, $5,000 will be up for grabs and one model will win a management contract with Yolanda’s company and the potential opportunity to be represented by IMG Models.

Pictured inside: Bella making her way through JFK airport on Monday (March 20) and out and about on Tuesday (March 21) in New York City.

