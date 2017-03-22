Top Stories
Taylor Kinney Opens Up About Dating After Split with Lady Gaga

Shirtless Orlando Bloom Goes Rock Climbing, Jumps Off a Cliff!

This 'Wheel of Fortune' Fail Will Shock You - Watch the Video!

Wed, 22 March 2017 at 7:00 am

Kesha Teases Upcoming New Project!

Kesha goes makeup-free as she runs her early morning errands on Tuesday (March 21) in Los Angeles.

The 30-year-old was spotted in yoga pants and checkered sneakers as she left a Pilates class before doing some furniture shopping.

Earlier this week, Kesha took to Instagram to share a cute selfie while teasing a new secret project!

“oooooohhhhhhhhh lala I got some secret happy news,” Kesha captioned the below pic.

