Wed, 22 March 2017 at 7:00 am
Kesha Teases Upcoming New Project!
Kesha goes makeup-free as she runs her early morning errands on Tuesday (March 21) in Los Angeles.
The 30-year-old was spotted in yoga pants and checkered sneakers as she left a Pilates class before doing some furniture shopping.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kesha
Earlier this week, Kesha took to Instagram to share a cute selfie while teasing a new secret project!
“oooooohhhhhhhhh lala I got some secret happy news,” Kesha captioned the below pic.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline Posted to: Kesha
Sponsored Links by ZergNet