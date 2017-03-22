Ryan Reynolds Pokes Fun Of Himself Over 'Green Lantern' With Stephen Colbert - Watch Here!

Ryan Reynolds has no problem with making fun of himself, and we love him for it!

While making an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night’s (March 21) episode, the 40-year-old actor laid down under the stars with host Stephen Colbert to contemplate some of life’s greatest questions, including what superpower they’d want.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ryan Reynolds

“I’d like to have this super cool alien hi-tech ring,” said Stephen, referring to Ryan‘s other superhero film Green Lantern. “And it’s green and it has a lantern on it, and I can use my imagination to make anything out of green light.”

“Wow… that’s a really dumb super power,” Ryan added jokingly.

Ryan also brought up his upcoming film Life, which hits theaters this Friday (March 24)!



Ryan Reynolds: Big Questions With Even Bigger Stars

Click inside to watch the rest of Ryan Reynolds appearance on The Late Show…



Ryan Reynolds Time-Travels Into Stephen’s Monologue