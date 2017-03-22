Top Stories
Taylor Kinney Opens Up About Dating After Split with Lady Gaga

Taylor Kinney Opens Up About Dating After Split with Lady Gaga

Shirtless Orlando Bloom Goes Rock Climbing, Jumps Off a Cliff!

Shirtless Orlando Bloom Goes Rock Climbing, Jumps Off a Cliff!

Cate Blanchett on Playing Thor's First Female Villian: 'Can You Believe We're Having This Conversation &amp; It's 2017'

Cate Blanchett on Playing Thor's First Female Villian: 'Can You Believe We're Having This Conversation & It's 2017'

Wed, 22 March 2017 at 8:28 am

Ryan Reynolds Pokes Fun Of Himself Over 'Green Lantern' With Stephen Colbert - Watch Here!

Ryan Reynolds Pokes Fun Of Himself Over 'Green Lantern' With Stephen Colbert - Watch Here!

Ryan Reynolds has no problem with making fun of himself, and we love him for it!

While making an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night’s (March 21) episode, the 40-year-old actor laid down under the stars with host Stephen Colbert to contemplate some of life’s greatest questions, including what superpower they’d want.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ryan Reynolds

“I’d like to have this super cool alien hi-tech ring,” said Stephen, referring to Ryan‘s other superhero film Green Lantern. “And it’s green and it has a lantern on it, and I can use my imagination to make anything out of green light.”

“Wow… that’s a really dumb super power,” Ryan added jokingly.

Ryan also brought up his upcoming film Life, which hits theaters this Friday (March 24)!


Ryan Reynolds: Big Questions With Even Bigger Stars

Click inside to watch the rest of Ryan Reynolds appearance on The Late Show…


Ryan Reynolds Time-Travels Into Stephen’s Monologue
Just Jared on Facebook
ryan reynolds pokes fun of himself over green lantern with stephen colbert 01
ryan reynolds pokes fun of himself over green lantern with stephen colbert 02

Credit: Mary Kouw; Photos: CBS
Posted to: Ryan Reynolds, Stephen Colbert, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • What happened to Katherine Jackson and where is she? - TMZ
  • Celebs react to Neil Gorsuch's hearing for Supreme Court - Gossip Cop
  • Demi Lovato is wearing a suspicious ring - Just Jared Jr
  • See all your favorite '90s child stars all grown up - Wetpaint
  • Hot photos of Charlie Hunnam on a hike - Lainey Gossip
  • Watch the honest trailer for 1995's Power Rangers - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here