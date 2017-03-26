Top Stories
Samira Wiley & Lauren Morelli Wedding Photo Revealed!

Celebs React to United Airlines Not Allowing Leggings

How Have the Stars of 'PLL' Changed Since Season 1?

Sun, 26 March 2017 at 3:58 pm

Drake's Scores Another No. 1 Album With 'More Life'

Drake‘s latest album topped the charts this week!

The 30-year-old rapper scored his seventh No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with More Life, and set a new streaming record, according to Billboard.

The record sold 505,000 equivalent album units in the week ending March 23, which is the biggest week for any album since his own record Views launched in May 2016.

More Life boasted 384.8 million streams of the 22 songs, which is a new record.

In case you didn’t know, the Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based traditional album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA), and streaming equivalent albums (SEA).

Stream More Life below:
