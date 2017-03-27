Top Stories
Mon, 27 March 2017 at 12:20 pm

Louis Tomlinson Joins Steve Aoki On Stage at Ultra Music Festival!

Louis Tomlinson Joins Steve Aoki On Stage at Ultra Music Festival!

Louis Tomlinson spent the weekend down south in Miami, Fla!

The 25-year-old One Direction singer caught some shows at the Ultra Music Festival on Saturday (March 25), and was seen waving to his fans while hanging out in the festival area.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Louis Tomlinson

Later in the day, Louis took the stage with Steve Aoki to perform “Just Hold On” for the packed crowd.

“Thank you for giving me the confidence to do sh*t like that!” Louis tweeted that night after his performance.
louis tomlinson hangs out in miami 01
louis tomlinson hangs out in miami 02
louis tomlinson hangs out in miami 03
louis tomlinson hangs out in miami 04
louis tomlinson hangs out in miami 05

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Louis Tomlinson

