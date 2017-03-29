Top Stories
Chris Pine Shows Off Bald Hair With New Haircut!

Chris Pine Shows Off Bald Hair With New Haircut!

Matt Damon Jokes That Pal George Clooney Will 'Be a Mess' as a Dad!

Matt Damon Jokes That Pal George Clooney Will 'Be a Mess' as a Dad!

Lamar Odom Gives Shocking Interview About Drug Use

Lamar Odom Gives Shocking Interview About Drug Use

This is Why the 'Fresh Prince' Cast Reunited!

This is Why the 'Fresh Prince' Cast Reunited!

Wed, 29 March 2017 at 8:53 pm

Zac Efron Says Dressing in Drag for 'Baywatch' Was Actually His Favorite

Zac Efron Says Dressing in Drag for 'Baywatch' Was Actually His Favorite

It looks like dressing in drag wasn’t all that much of an issue for Zac Efron for his upcoming film, Baywatch.

In fact, he kind of liked it!

“So fun, it was great,” Zac joked on the CinemaCon carpet, “I can’t wait to do it again. Honestly, it was one of my favorite days of filming.”

He quickly put the blame on co-star Dwayne Johnson when asked if it was his idea all along.

“Maybe…maybe…it probably was,” Zac says. “It came up like halfway through.”

Check out the full interview below!

FYI: Zac is also pictured arriving at LAX airport for a flight out on Wednesday (March 29) in Los Angeles.
Just Jared on Facebook
zac efron baywatch dress drag workout baywatch quotes lax 01
zac efron baywatch dress drag workout baywatch quotes lax 02
zac efron baywatch dress drag workout baywatch quotes lax 03

Photos: AKM-GSI, Getty
Posted to: Zac Efron

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Drake cancels his tour stop in Amsterdam because of food poisoning - TMZ
  • Did Brad Pitt join Angelina Jolie and their family in Cambodia? - Gossip Cop
  • Wreck-It Ralph 2 has a new title - Just Jared Jr
  • Kevin Hart has a new comedy special on Netflix - Wetpaint
  • Oscar Isaac is going to be a dad! - Lainey Gossip
  • The starting bid for John Lennon's iconic Beatles suit is really high - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ause Ekel

    Of course he said this.

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here