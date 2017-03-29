Zac Efron Says Dressing in Drag for 'Baywatch' Was Actually His Favorite

It looks like dressing in drag wasn’t all that much of an issue for Zac Efron for his upcoming film, Baywatch.

In fact, he kind of liked it!

“So fun, it was great,” Zac joked on the CinemaCon carpet, “I can’t wait to do it again. Honestly, it was one of my favorite days of filming.”

He quickly put the blame on co-star Dwayne Johnson when asked if it was his idea all along.

“Maybe…maybe…it probably was,” Zac says. “It came up like halfway through.”

Check out the full interview below!

FYI: Zac is also pictured arriving at LAX airport for a flight out on Wednesday (March 29) in Los Angeles.