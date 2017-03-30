'Batgirl' Standalone Film In Development From Joss Whedon!

A standalone Batgirl movie could be coming to theaters!

Joss Whedon is nearing a deal to write, direct, and produce the standalone movie based on the DC Comics superhero, Variety reports.

Batgirl is considered one of the most popular fictional superhero characters in the world, but she has never been highlighted on film.

Batgirl originally appeared in the comics back in 1967 as Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Gotham City police commissioner James Gordon. Gotham is, of course, where the Batman series takes place.

No casting has been announced at this time. Stay tuned!