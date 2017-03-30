Top Stories
Sarah Hyland Responds to Haley's 'Modern Family' Shocker

Sarah Hyland Responds to Haley's 'Modern Family' Shocker

Cristiano Ronaldo Statue Looks Nothing Like Him &amp; The Internet Is Freaking Out

Cristiano Ronaldo Statue Looks Nothing Like Him & The Internet Is Freaking Out

Lamar Odom Gives Shocking Interview About Drug Use

Lamar Odom Gives Shocking Interview About Drug Use

How Does the 'Dance Moms' Cast Feel About Abby Lee Miller's Exit?

How Does the 'Dance Moms' Cast Feel About Abby Lee Miller's Exit?

Thu, 30 March 2017 at 3:55 pm

'Batgirl' Standalone Film In Development From Joss Whedon!

'Batgirl' Standalone Film In Development From Joss Whedon!

A standalone Batgirl movie could be coming to theaters!

Joss Whedon is nearing a deal to write, direct, and produce the standalone movie based on the DC Comics superhero, Variety reports.

Batgirl is considered one of the most popular fictional superhero characters in the world, but she has never been highlighted on film.

Batgirl originally appeared in the comics back in 1967 as Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Gotham City police commissioner James Gordon. Gotham is, of course, where the Batman series takes place.

No casting has been announced at this time. Stay tuned!
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Batgirl, Joss Whedon

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • See how Tyga is responding to Blac Chyna's claims that he doesn't pay child support - TMZ
  • Check out a recap of what happened on this week's Empire - Gossip Cop
  • Sarah Hyland's Modern Family character had something MAJOR happen to her in the latest episode - Just Jared Jr
  • These 34 shows are all ending in 2017 - Wetpaint
  • Jennifer Lawrence's relationship with Darren Aronofsky sounds like it's really heating up - Lainey Gossip
  • Some new footage was just released from Harry Styles's acting debut - The Hollywood Reporter