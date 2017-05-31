Top Stories
Darren Criss Strips Down on Set, Literally Wears Nothing

Kathy Griffin Apologizes for Bloody Trump Photo: 'I Went Too Far' (Video)

12-Year-Old Boy Tells Emotional Story Through Dance on 'America's Got Talent' (Video)

Daniel Craig Looks So Different in His New Movie!

Wed, 31 May 2017 at 1:01 am

Newlyweds Pippa Middleton & James Matthews Enjoy Their Honeymoon in Australia!

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews are enjoying their first few days as a married couple!

The newlyweds were spotted holding hands as they made their way onto a water taxi while on their honeymoon on Wednesday morning (May 31) in Sydney, Australia.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Pippa Middleton

Pippa and James married earlier this month in a small church ceremony in England.

Pippa‘s sister Kate and her husband Prince William were spotted attending the ceremony along with their kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte – who both took part in the ceremony.
Photos: SplashNewsOnline
