Newlyweds Pippa Middleton & James Matthews Enjoy Their Honeymoon in Australia!

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews are enjoying their first few days as a married couple!

The newlyweds were spotted holding hands as they made their way onto a water taxi while on their honeymoon on Wednesday morning (May 31) in Sydney, Australia.

Pippa and James married earlier this month in a small church ceremony in England.

Pippa‘s sister Kate and her husband Prince William were spotted attending the ceremony along with their kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte – who both took part in the ceremony.