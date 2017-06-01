Ariana Grande's Benefit Concert Sells Out in Minutes, More Stars Added to Lineup

Ariana Grande‘s One Love Manchester benefit concert sold out in just six minutes after tickets went on sale on Thursday (June 1) and more stars were also just added to the lineup.

Ticketmaster says that over 140,000 fans were online trying to grab some of the nearly 50,000 seats available in the stadium for the concert this Sunday night.

“Ticketmaster was unsurprisingly met with remarkable demand for One Love Manchester tickets we had on sale this morning – 140,000 fans were on the website and our call centre was buzzing,” the ticket website said in a statement. “With over 450,000 searches on our site for One Love Manchester over the last 24 hours, demand was always going to be extremely high. We are happy to report that there are thousands of fans who successfully purchased tickets during the general onsale.”

Three more acts were also just added to the already star-studded lineup. Fans can look forward to seeing performances from Little Mix, Robbie Williams, and the Black Eyed Peas.