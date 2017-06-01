Top Stories
Vanessa Hudgens &amp; Austin Butler Spotted Together for First Time in Months

Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler Spotted Together for First Time in Months

Chloe Moretz is 'Appalled' by Her Snow White Parody's Body-Shaming Movie Poster

Chloe Moretz is 'Appalled' by Her Snow White Parody's Body-Shaming Movie Poster

Jennifer Garner Responds to 'People' Cover Story: 'My Family is Complete'

Jennifer Garner Responds to 'People' Cover Story: 'My Family is Complete'

Kathy Griffin's Photographer Stands By the Photo (Video)

Kathy Griffin's Photographer Stands By the Photo (Video)

Thu, 01 June 2017 at 10:29 am

Ariana Grande's Benefit Concert Sells Out in Minutes, More Stars Added to Lineup

Ariana Grande's Benefit Concert Sells Out in Minutes, More Stars Added to Lineup

Ariana Grande‘s One Love Manchester benefit concert sold out in just six minutes after tickets went on sale on Thursday (June 1) and more stars were also just added to the lineup.

Ticketmaster says that over 140,000 fans were online trying to grab some of the nearly 50,000 seats available in the stadium for the concert this Sunday night.

“Ticketmaster was unsurprisingly met with remarkable demand for One Love Manchester tickets we had on sale this morning – 140,000 fans were on the website and our call centre was buzzing,” the ticket website said in a statement. “With over 450,000 searches on our site for One Love Manchester over the last 24 hours, demand was always going to be extremely high. We are happy to report that there are thousands of fans who successfully purchased tickets during the general onsale.”

Three more acts were also just added to the already star-studded lineup. Fans can look forward to seeing performances from Little Mix, Robbie Williams, and the Black Eyed Peas.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ariana Grande

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott heat things up with some major PDA - TMZ
  • Troian Bellisario revisits her real-life eating disorder in her new movie Feed - Just Jared Jr
  • Recently engaged Bachelorette alum Britt Nilsson is opening up about her major money and career struggles - Wetpaint
  • Get the scoop on the complex gender politics involved in the Wonder Woman movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Is Khloe Kardashian thinking of adopting Rob's daughter Dream? - Gossip Cop
  • Celebrity FRC

    I love Little Mix…
    So Black Eyed Peas are Back ? With Fergie ?