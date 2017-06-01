Top Stories
will.i.am Confirms Fergie Has Left the Black Eyed Peas

Chris Pine Puts His Steve Trevor Muscles on Display in NYC!

Vanessa Hudgens &amp; Austin Butler Spotted Together for First Time in Months

Kathy Griffin's Photographer Stands By the Photo (Video)

Thu, 01 June 2017 at 2:24 pm

Lorde's 'Perfect Places' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Here!

Lorde's 'Perfect Places' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Here!

Lorde just dropped a brand new song called “Perfect Places” and you can get your first listen here!

The 20-year-old singer’s new track is off her highly-anticipated upcoming album Melodrama, out on June 16.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lorde

“one of my favourites from melodrama… this is PERFECT PLACES. i hope you like it. link in my bio ☄️💓,” Lorde wrote on Instagram.

Listen to her favorite song “Perfect Places” below and download on iTunes!

Click inside to read the lyrics to Lorde’s “Perfect Places”…
