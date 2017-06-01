Lorde's 'Perfect Places' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Here!

Lorde just dropped a brand new song called “Perfect Places” and you can get your first listen here!

The 20-year-old singer’s new track is off her highly-anticipated upcoming album Melodrama, out on June 16.

“one of my favourites from melodrama… this is PERFECT PLACES. i hope you like it. link in my bio ☄️💓,” Lorde wrote on Instagram.

Listen to her favorite song "Perfect Places" below

Click inside to read the lyrics to Lorde’s “Perfect Places”…