Broadway Star Patti LuPone Is the Queen of Amazing Poses
Patti LuPone is currently back on Broadway in War Paint and she showed she knows how to ham it up on the red carpet during a visit to SiriusXM Studios on Friday (June 2) in New York City.
The legendary Tony-winning actress was joined by her War Paint co-star Christine Ebersole for an interview to promote their new musical.
Both Patti and Christine are up for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical at the 2017 Tony Awards next weekend.
