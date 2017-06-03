Maggie Gyllenhaal Opens Up About Producing 'The Deuce'

Maggie Gyllenhaal is ready to share The Deuce with the world.

The 39-year-old actress stepped out on the red carpet at the premiere of the series on Friday (June 2) at IFC Center in New York City.

The eight-episode HBO series, which also stars James Franco, follows the rise of the adult entertainment industry in Times Square in the 1970s.

During the screening, Maggie opened up about being also being a producer on the project.

“I wanted some kind of guarantee that they wanted not just by body but also my mind…I want to be a producer. I want to be part of the storytelling and the conversation about what happens to this woman,” she said.

The Deuce premieres on HBO on September 10th.