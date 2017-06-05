Top Stories
Mon, 05 June 2017 at 1:07 pm

Ben Feldman's Wife Michelle Is Pregnant with Their First Child Together!

Ben Feldman's Wife Michelle Is Pregnant with Their First Child Together!

Ben Feldman and wife Michelle Mulitz are expecting their first child together!

The 37-year-old Superstore actor and Michelle revealed the exciting news when they hit the purple carpet at the 2017 Chrysalis Butterfly Ball on Saturday (June 3) in Los Angeles.

Michelle happily cradled her growing baby bump in an off-the-shoulder orange dress at the charity event. They have yet to release an official announcement.

Ben and Michelle tied the knot back in October of 2013 at the Smokey Farm in Glen Farm in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Congrats to the happy couple on the wonderful news!
Photos: WENN
