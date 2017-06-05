Chris Hemsworth Plays with Avengers Toys, Smashes Them with Thor Hammer! (Video)

Chris Hemsworth has shared a funny new video on his social media pages which shows him playing with some Avengers figurines on set.

The 33-year-old actor is currently filming Avengers: Infinity War and he wasn’t happy when he stumbled upon a table of action figures to find that there was no Thor figurine there.

“Interesting that there’s no Thor toy in here,” Chris says while baring his buff muscles in a tank top. “Is that on purpose?” he asks. He’s then told to talk to the Russo brothers, the directors of the film.

Watch the clip to see what happens next (hint: some of the figurines get sent into the air by Thor’s hammer!).