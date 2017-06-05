'The Bachelorette' 2017: Top 18 Contestants Revealed

SPOILERS…don’t continue reading if you don’t want to know what happened on The Bachelorette this evening!

Week three of The Bachelorette just wrapped up and we now know who the remaining contestants are as Rachel Lindsay prepares to find her fiance.

In a dramatic rose ceremony, three men were sent home and a fight ensued outside of the mansion between two of the eliminated contestants! Later on in the episode, Rachel sent another guy home in the middle of a group date.

WHO WENT HOME? Find out who was eliminated this week!

Later on in the show, some contestants from Nick Viall‘s season of The Bachelor made an appearance!



