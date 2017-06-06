Top Stories
Jerry Seinfeld Refuses to Hug Kesha in Awkward Moment Caught on Video

'Bachelor in Paradise' 2017 - 16 Cast Members Revealed!

George &amp; Amal Clooney Welcome Twins - Find Out Their Names!

Jennifer Lopez &amp; Alex Rodriguez Enjoyed a Weekend with Her Kids!

Tue, 06 June 2017 at 8:20 pm

This Dog on 'America's Got Talent' Can Count Better Than Some People! (Video)

The first audition on week two of America’s Got Talent featured a dog named Mia Moore who knows how to count and read cue cards!

The cockapoo was joined on stage by her owner Edna Moore, who joked about her dog’s love of fashion.

“Well, Mia, she loves fashion as you can see. Her wardrobe — forget it — she has more clothes than Tyra [Banks],” Edna said.

Mia, she can count any number between one and 50. She also reads number flash cards. … If you would like to choose a number for her to count to, I’ll tell her to count it?” she added.

Watch the video below to watch Mia count to four, sixteen, and twenty!


Mia Moore: Counting Canine’s Act Adds Up for the Judges – America’s Got Talent 2017
Photos: NBC
